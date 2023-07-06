The Republic Bank (EC) Limited has announced a groundbreaking initiative targeting progressive young people in the island of St. Vincent. Two successful young ladies, Jamiah Johnson and Julie Richards are among the first to benefit from the prestigious experience called the Republic Bank Youth Link Program.

Over the next twelve weeks, these young ladies will be exposed to core banking operations together with leadership and personal development, and small business training, to harness their skills and become assets for the bank and other corporate entities as opportunities become available.

Republic Bank in an official release said that the launch of this program represents a significant step forward in providing these individuals with the tools and resources they need to achieve their own goals.

In addressing the youth linkers, Michele Palmer – Managing Director for Republic Bank EC emphasized the bank’s focus and commitment to the program.

Being a youth linker herself and now a Regional Manager – Commercial and Retail Banking for Republic Bank Trinidad North, Geeta Harricharan delivered the keynote speech and words of commendation to the young ladies. She described Republic Bank as a place of opportunities, making the connection between the recipients being the youth and the bank being the link to the world of work, and that they are definitely in the right place.