A three-day Dasheen Validation (upgraded strategy) workshop commenced in here on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at the Methodist Church Hall. The opening ceremony saw farmers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines in attendance along with senior technical staff of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The mission of the sessions is geared at providing farmers with a road map to achieving viable business models in exploring new Markets for Dasheen production.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Hon. Saboto Caesar in presenting a historical context of trading practices explained the vision and power of consolidating agricultural produce among Caribbean Islands to maximize economies of scale, particularly within the emergence of the Dasheen Sector.

Minister Caesar revealed that over the last ten years St. Vincent and the Grenadines has exported approximately $3 million worth of Dasheen annually and highlighted that the idea and vision is to establish a 30 million dollar Dasheen sector by 2030 through increased production.