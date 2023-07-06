Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that is anticipated to increase technical collaboration in the agriculture sectors. Grenada’s Adrian Thomas- Minister of State with responsibility for Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives and SVG’s Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry & Labour signed the agreement on the sidelines of the 7th OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture Meeting.

The Technical Cooperation Agreement cements the existing relationship between the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries, and Cooperatives (Grenada) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry & Labour (St Vincent and the Grenadines).

The arrangement will also provide support for Grenada’s Artificial Insemination programme, which will promote a working relationship where both countries can be leaders in the export of livestock to other countries.