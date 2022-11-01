The 2022 Cruise season is set for a record-breaking comeback. With approximately 326,000 cruise ship visitor arrivals expected for this 2022-23 tourist season from a total 305 scheduled calls to the destination, stakeholders within the tourism sector can anticipate a much-needed resurgence to their income streams.

The announcement was made by Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture Carlos James during a press briefing held on October 31st, 2022 at the CDC conference room.

In addition to this welcomed announcement, Minister James said that an impressive 12 (twelve) inaugural calls will be made by top named cruise lines within the industry for this season.

Minister James noted that SVG could have had even more calls but due to the limitation of the current cruise terminal, only being able to dock three and four vessels per day that was not possible this time around.

To this end, Minister James added that he is quite pleased that the construction at the new Cargo Terminal has started which is going to free up a lot of space to facilitate the expansion of the current cruise terminal and therefore bolster the numbers further when completed.

The 2022 St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cruise Season commenced today November 1st, and this year will welcome its first scheduled call on November 2nd and its second call on Thursday November 3rd when the majestic Britannia of Piano Cruises returns.