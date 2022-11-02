The Inter Secondary Schools Netball competition resumed on Tuesday, after the Independence break, with 5 games played.

Two junior division games saw George Stephens Senior Secondary and the Mountain View Adventist Academy play to a 6-6 tie, and the Bethel High School Lady Alphas trouncing the Dr. JP Eustace Memorial 20-1.

It was a repeat case in the senior division, as Bethel dominated Dr. JP Eustace, 27-0.

The Central Leeward Secondary Lady Warriors also overpowered their opponents, the Buccament Bay Secondary Lady Bears, 24-0, and the Bishop’s College Kingstown enjoyed a comfortable 18-8 win over the St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown.