Over 100 women will benefit from Breast Cancer screening, courtesy La Vue Boutique Hotel & Beach club in association with OTAK Group Inc.

La Vue Hotel concluded its month-long activities to raise funds for the Breast Cancer community, with a handing over ceremony held on Monday October 31st.

General Manager of La Vue Hotel Mr. Karan Rana Highlighted the activities throughout the month of October which included Two Hope walks, a Pink Soiree and Pink Brunch of which all profits will be donated to Breast Cancer Screening at Health Solutions Inc. OTAK Group Inc. donated a sum of $10, 000, which was then matched by the Directors of La Vue Hotel, for a total donation of $20,000.

Stan Defreitas of Health Solutions Inc, while thanking La Vue Hotel and OTAK group for their generous donation stated how proud the company is to be associated with the initiative.

Following the donation of $20,000 by La Vue Boutique Hotel and Beach Club in collaboration with OTAK Group Inc. Defreitas noted that persons can access the free breast cancer screening after being referred to by a public heath practitioner.