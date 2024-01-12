The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) aims to strengthen its community policing approach through various activities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A release by the RSVGPF highlights the 2024 Calendar of Events which shows that this initiative is a part of the organization’s efforts to establish safer communities and foster better relationships with the public.

The RSVGPF has invited residents of Pembroke, Buccament, Layou, and neighboring villages to attend a town hall meeting at Layou Government School on Thursday, January 18, at 6:30 p.m.

This event will be attended by police officials and community leaders.

Several topics will be discussed during the meeting, including a report from the Divisional Commander on local crime and citizen safety, improved collaboration between law enforcement and the community to combat crime, the gun amnesty, and the way forward.

Residents will have an opportunity to express their views, ask questions and offer suggestions to address the crime situation in the area.