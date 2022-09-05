England right-back Reece James has signed a new contract with Chelsea that runs to 2028.

The Chelsea youth product was already under contract until 2025, a deal he signed in January 2020.

James made his first-team debut for the Blues in September 2019 and has made 128 appearances, helping them win the Champions League in 2021.

“I am over the moon with my new contract, I cannot wait to see what the future holds,” said the 22-year-old.

James grew up supporting Chelsea and has expressed that this is the club he wants to be at.