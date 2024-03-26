Four Red Cross groups in St. Vincent are now better prepared to respond to an emergency in the communities they serve.

On March 23rd, the National Society handed over personal and community response equipment to the Red Cross groups in Mesopotamia, Campden Park, Chateaubelair and Fitz Hughes. This push comes approximately 70 days before the official start of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

“The SVG Red Cross continues its efforts to execute its mandate of being the point of reference for the invisible in disaster preparedness, response and recovery. This means the provision of quality services to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in first aid training and service, restoring family links after a disaster, relief distribution, assistance with shelter management during a disaster, public awareness year-round and damage and needs assessments after a disaster in collaboration with our partners.” A release from the Red Cross stated.

In this its 75th year of operations locally, the SVG Red Cross will also be launching, with the collaboration of its partners, the “Give a nail” mitigation campaign. This campaign will seek to unite Vincentians around a common cause of assisting the most vulnerable in communities before they become casualties of an event.