On Friday 22nd March 2024, the SVG Public Service Union met with its aggrieved members at the Argyle International Airport regarding the outstanding retroactive component of the increment for 2019.

According to the PSU the increment which amounted to 1.5% was paid January, 2023 and therefore it was expected that the retroactive component for the years 2019,2020,2021, and 2022 will be paid.

The Union said it has sent numerous letters and held numerous meetings with the management of the Argyle International Airport for a period of four (4) years; with their first letter dated October 29, 2020.

The union states that payment of increments is in accordance to the AIA Employee Policy Manual section 6 – Compensation Policies – subsection 6.5- Increments which stated “Wage/Salary Increments will be paid to employees’ subject to satisfactory performance under the AIA’s performance review program.” However, to date the outstanding retroactive payments has not been settled.

“During this period the Union has compromised, and our members have been very patient, as we tried to maintain a cordial relationship with the organization. However, after tirelessly and unsuccessfully trying to get this matter resolved the Union have decided to serve AIA notice that they have until April 12, 2024 to settle the outstanding payments, that is, the retroactive component of the increments.” The official release from the PSU stated.

The Public Service Union said that if the outstanding payments are not settled by the April 12, 2024 they will initiate industrial action against the AIA on a Monday or Wednesday on a date of their choosing. The PSU says this action will continue until this grievously outstanding matter is settled.