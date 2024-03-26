The Saint James School of Medicine will be constructing a 30 million dollar Campus here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The ceremony to turn the soil took place on Monday in Golden Vale.

On hand to witness the event was Minister of Health St. Clair Prince, Area Representative Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Education Curtis King along with other Cabinet members and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The Saint James School of Medicine is an international medical school with two campuses in the Caribbean; one here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and another in Anguilla. Students at the institutions study Basic Sciences at one campus then study Clinical Sciences through a clinical rotation program at affiliated hospitals in the US.

Saint James School of Medicine was founded in 1999 by a consortium of medical educators and physicians from universities and colleges in the United States and Europe. Hundreds of students have graduated from Saint James since the school was founded. They have a current enrollment of around 1,000 students.