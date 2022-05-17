Real Madrid is confident Kylian Mbappe will announce his decision to join them from Paris St-Germain within the next fortnight.

The 23-year-old’s contract expires this summer and as reported by BBC Sport in April he had agreed terms with Real Madrid.

PSG were prepared to offer the forward a 150m euros signing-on fee to keep him at the club for another two seasons.

But the La Liga champions expect him to make his decision public shortly.

Mbappe is set to join up with his France team-mates for Nations League games at the start of June and the Spanish club anticipate an announcement from him before then.