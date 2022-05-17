Drake walked away with several top Billboard Music Awards at the BBMAs show held on Sunday at the MMG Grand Garden arena in Las Vegas.

Drake‘s wins mostly came from the rap music category, and saw him winning the Top Rap Album award, Top Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, and he also won Top Male Artist beating out Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, and Lil Nas X.

The event was hosted by Sean “Diddy Love” Combs as the annual award ceremony returned in person for the first time since the pandemic started in early 2020.

This year’s awards also saw many relatively new artists making up the nominations list in the main categories like Top Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top R&B Artist, and Top Rap Artist.

The Billboard Music Awards finalists are based on key interactions with music fans, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and data partners Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound.