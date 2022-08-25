The quarantine requirement for unvaccinated travelers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to be dropped from August 30th.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during an interview on VC3’s RoundTable Talk.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the decision was made in cabinet on the advice of acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roger Duncan.

According to the new protocols, unvaccinated travellers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines MUST ARRIVE WITH a negative COVID-19 test.

If the traveler arrives with a PCR test, it must be done no more than seventy-two (72) hours or three (3) days before arrival.

In the case of a traveler arrive with an antigen test, it must be done 24 hours before arrival in SVG, and that traveler may be retested for COV1D-19 on arrival in the country.

Neither traveler in either case will be required to quarantine in a Tourism Authority/MOHWE-approved facility once the arrival COVID-19 test is negative.