After a six-year hiatus, Britney Spears made her musical comeback on Friday with the release of “Hold Me Closer,” her collaboration with Elton John.

The song, which is an EDM version of John’s 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer,” marks Spears’ first new release since the legal victory last November that freed her from the 13-year conservatorship that controlled her career and personal life.

Elton John said that he believes their duet will give her a much-needed confidence boost after such a “traumatic time.”

A quick scan of social media and it looks like fans are delighted by the joint release.

“Such a cool, beautiful song, you guys make a wonderful team! We have missed you so much Brit, you can’t imagine how happy it makes me to hear you singing again,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “welcome back!!!! Hold me closer is fantastic! You sound so good!”

Among music critics, however, opinion was more divided.