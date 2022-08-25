Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will formally take ministerial responsibility for post secondary and tertiary education.

The Prime Minister during an interview on VC3’s RoundTable Talk discussed the new change, saying that most of education ministry will still be the responsibility of Minister of Education Curtis King.

“Curtis King will still have the bulk of the educational system; early childhood, primary, secondary, technical and vocational through the technical institutes and technical centres, adult continuing studies, matters touching and concerning special education. So that’s a large area,” he said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that while there has been significant progress made in the areas of post secondary education and tertiary education, he believes that more can be accomplished if a different level of focus is applied.

“What has been happening is that, post secondary education at the community college and tertiary education, while they have made immense strides, we can do even more if we have a particular focus on them and that is absolutely necessary and desirable,” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister said “in the building of a modern, competitive, many-sided, post colonial” economy it is essential that the nation provide more skills during this period of transformation.

He emphasize the importance of having more young people coming out of the community college and universities across the world in diverse areas with an ability to contribute to the further development of the economy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

During an August 16th press conference, Prime Minister Gonsalves, announced that he would shed the portfolio of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and take up ministerial responsibility for post-secondary and tertiary education.

Senator Keisal Melissa Peters will be sworn in as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade on Friday August 26, 2022 at 10:00 am at Government House.