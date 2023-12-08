Russia’s longstanding leader Vladimir Putin has confirmed his run for the Russian presidency in the 2024 election.

Putin announced his decision to seek to extend his rule on Friday. He is almost certain to win a fifth term as president, allowing him to continue leading Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

If elected, the 71-year-old will extend his 24-year leadership of Russia, albeit with an eight-year stint spent formally as prime minister. His tenure is now the longest of any ruler of Russia, barring Josef Stalin.

The decision comes as little surprise, with Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine seen as having boosted patriotic support for the president.

Putin announced his plan at an awards ceremony at which he presented veterans of the war with Russia’s highest military honour, state-run news agencies reported.