Dominica’s Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Trinidad based energy company Kenesjay Green Limited for the acceleration of the Regional Green Hydrogen Project Development.

Dominica’s Environment Minister Cozier Frederick said the objective is to work towards the realisation of the Caribbean’s significant geothermal and other clean energy resources to develop a regional hydrogen export market in the region.

The MOU was also signed with the Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator, which accelerates priority initiatives toward a Climate-Smart Zone, delivering resilience, social development, and broad-based economic growth for the Caribbean.

It was formed in 2017 by Caribbean leaders to strengthen the region’s readiness and response to disasters. The objective is to help transform the Caribbean economy through fast-tracking sound public and private investment opportunities, supporting climate action and economic growth.