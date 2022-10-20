The Hands Across The Sea (HATS) Literacy Organization, through the Ministry of Education donated a consignment of books to students from different Primary Schools and community libraries on Wednesday October 19, 2022.

Funding for the donation was provided by the Mustique Charitable Trust. Natalia Gill, Project Director for the Trust, said HATS will distribute over 4000 books to mainly schools located in areas affected by the 2021 explosive eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano.

Additionally, the National Public Library also received 500 books to be used as part of their literacy and lending programs. Gill said the Mustique Charitable Trust is happy to partner with HATS to introduce and enhance the need for literacy at all levels in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

HATS functions throughout the Eastern Caribbean advocates for reading advancement, and each year donates to St. Vincent and the Grenadines as part of its Caribbean Literacy and School Support Program.