Unfavourable weather and lack of immediate access to necessary building materials have been cited as the reasons for delayed completion of the temporary building for the Mary Hutchinson Primary school located on Ashton Union Island.

However Minister of Education Curtis King has given the assurance that the temporary accommodation will be completed by December 2022.

“The temporary building to relocate the students and staff of the Mary Hutchinson Government School is expected to be completed by December 2022. I’m expecting the teachers and the students to occupy this new building in January 2023,” Minister King said.

The Education Minister says the new building is designed to include seven classrooms, a kitchen, dining area, staff room, administrative building, washrooms, library and a computer room.

Minister King during his statement on the delay of the completion of the building provided the reasons for that delay.

“What is hindering the completion of structure? The weather, and, immediate access to building material have negatively impacted the rate of implementation of the project,” King said.

Minister King said it is the hope of authorities that no further delays in the completion of the project.