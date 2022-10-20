Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell on Wednesday marked the 39th anniversary of the demise of the left-wing People’s Revolutionary Government (PRG) in his homeland, with a warning that the region is not immune from political instability.

On October 19, 1983, then prime minister Maurice Bishop and several members of his cabinet were executed during a palace coup orchestrated by his deputy, Bernard Coard, three days earlier.

The demise of the left-wing government that itself had come to power on March 13, 1979, after removing the Eric Gairy administration, led to the United States launching an invasion of the Caribbean island to restore democratic rule.

Addressing the 72nd meeting of the leaders of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Prime Minister Mitchell, who came to office in the June 23 general election this year, said the assassination of Bishop and senior members of his cabinet, 39 years ago, is still an issue for Caribbean people.