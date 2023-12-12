In order for minivans in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to utilize bus stops in the way that they should, a cultural shift will be needed.

This is the belief of Assistant Commissioner of Police Trevor Bailey, who was at the time appearing on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday.

He said the issue of public service vehicles using bus stops properly is not one that can be easily policed, hence a change from Vincentian society is needed.

“That is not an easy task, that has to come with it a change in the mindset and total culture of our people. It’s going to call for a total change of attitude from our people, it is not something that can be easily policed, we can’t force that on the people, you are never going to get that a police officer at every bus stop throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines, you’re not going to get that. But our people want to stop where it is most convenient for them, they don’t want to utilize the bus stops. So that will take a change in mentality from us as individuals,” he said.

Speaking on the overall issue of van drivers’ conduct on the roads of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, ACP Bailey said that a holistic effort by all police officers is needed to clamp down on that issue.