An open conflict between Venezuela and Guyana could set the region back immensely, says Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to host talks between the leaders of the two countries this Thursday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves, speaking on the Issue At Hand program said an open conflict between the two would be horrendous.

“There are a number of times during the last twenty-odd years that I have sought to be like the veritable balm of Gilead to see if we can ease tensions and conflicts, some of them not as potentially dangerous as this one, potentially dangerous in the sense of what it can do to the region. It can set us back immensely for a generation,” he said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that Thursday’s meeting will not cause any disruptions to normal activities in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Thursday’s meeting is coming amidst ongoing tensions between Guyana and Venezuela relating to a territorial dispute over the mineral rich Essequibo territory.