Everything is on track for the meeting between Venezuela and Guyana set to be hosted here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, this Thursday December 14th.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves confirmed this during a call to WE FM’s Issue At Hand program.

He said that while there were challenges faced in the initial stages of planning the meeting, all the necessary parts are in place to facilitate the meeting.

“I want to do everything in conjunction with Venezuela and Guyana. It’s about 10 weeks now since the 29th of September, that I’ve been trying to get in conjunction with other leaders to have this dialogue. I had a tentative date arranged a few weeks ago but that fell apart, one thing or another led to it, there’s been lots of commentaries by various leaders and this or that being said would derail/postpone—has happened on an earlier occasion; but it does appear that everything is on track. We have agreements from both leaders and PM Skerrit is coming in, I’ve been in touch with other leaders in the region,” he said.

The meeting between Venezuela and Guyana is being held between the leaders of the two countries in an effort to settle tension between the two, over the disputed Essequibo region.