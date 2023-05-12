A prolonged dry spell here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is having an impact on prices associated with the export of local produce.

This is according to Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, who noted that prices have seen an increase recently due this dry spell, and even provided an example of the increase in pricing, when speaking about dasheens.

“With this dry spell, there’s actually an increase in the cost for the produce to be exported. So I am aware that last week, the price for a sack of dasheen—a 100 pound sack—was bordering two hundred dollars and you know, this is a price that—cost of production for a sack of dasheen is $95 dollars thereabout but because there is a scarcity now because of the dry spell we have seen an increase in the prices,” he said.

Minister Caesar said that his Ministry is assisting the nation’s farmers by taking water to several farms, as well as taking grass to several farms so that the animals could be fed. He encouraged the farmers who are listening to be engaged in the process, and to speak to their extension officers.