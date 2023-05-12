Thursday May 11th saw the official opening of Overland and Noel Bailey Bridges.

A ceremony was held to mark the occasion, which heard presentations from various speakers, including Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves, expressed gratitude to those involved in the project.

“We want to thank the vision of the deputy Prime Minister, the vision of the Prime Minister, the hard work of the Ministry of Transport and Works for delivering these bridges to us today, more to come, but understand that we will always be in your corner to help you mitigate the vulnerabilities and make St. Vincent more resilient as we continue to lift SVG higher,” he said.

The Overland Bailey Bridge is 30 meters long, with a pedestrian cantilevered deck and two lanes. The Bailey Bridge at Noel will feature a cantilevered promenade spanning a single road for 30 meters.