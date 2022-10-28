Musician and singer Shertz ‘Problem Child’ James, aka the Vincy Bad Boy one of the Caribbean region’s leading names in Soca was today appointed as a Cultural Ambassador to St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The announcement was made as the country celebrated its 43rd anniversary of Independence.

In a post on social media, James said: “Happy Independence to the land of my birth! I am infinitely proud to be from this blessed land! I was also appointed a “Cultural Ambassador” today! Thank you for trusting me with such great responsibilities! I’m honoured & grateful beyond my ability to express!”

The Vincentian songwriter is known for his many hits including “Party Animal” and “Never Bow.”