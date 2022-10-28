The NLA, SVGTA Independence International Masters T20 Cricket Festival is back!

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will again host overseas Masters Teams from New York, Florida and Trinidad and Tobago.

Games would be played at The Sion Hill, Stubbs and Park Hill Playing Fields over the next week in two divisions, The Festival Shield (Over 40) and the Fete Division (Over 50*).

Matches are set to take place on October 31st, November 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

The Semi finals will be held on November 4th, and the tournament will culminate with the finals and closing ceremony on November 5th.

The NLA, SVGTA Independence International Masters T20 Cricket Festival will be launched at an Opening Ceremony hosted by Dr. The Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves at the Official Residence of the Prime Minister on Sunday 30th October, 2022.