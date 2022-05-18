President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, will begin his State visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines today.

He will be in St Vincent and the Grenadines from May 18 to 21. During the visit, he will hold discussions with his counterpart Governor-General Susan Dougan.

He will also meet Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves as well as other dignitaries. He will also address the House of Assembly.

SVG is an important partner of India. India and SVG were both non-permanent members of the UNSC in 2021 and shared good cooperation during this period.

This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to this country.

Meanwhile, the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority has informed the public that the Saint Vincent Botanical Garden will be temporarily closed to the public on May 19 from 6 am to 1 pm.

The half-day closure of the site is to accommodate the visit of the President of the Republic of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind.

The site will re-open to the public at 1 pm.