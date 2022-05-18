Active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have now risen to 110 following report of 43 new cases of the virus. 17 of the new cases are PCR cases while the other 26 cases are Rapid Antigen cases.

According to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s COVID-19 update for Tuesday May 17th, 17 recoveries were reported.

Hospitalizations and the COVID-19 death toll remain unchanged at 1 and 106 respectively.

30, 466 second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in country, while 3640 COVID-19 booster shots have been administered.

Since March of 2020, there have been 8570 PCR and Rapid Antigen COVID-19 cases reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.