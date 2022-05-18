Two persons have died, one hospitalized with critical injuries, and another is nursing a gunshot wound following a shooting incident at New Montrose on Monday, 16th May 2022.

The deceased men are Elon “TV Head” Barber of New Montrose and Daniel “Romano” Skerrit of New Montrose.

According to a release from police, preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was sitting among a group of men at the roadside in New Montrose.

They were later approached by two masked gunmen who opened fire on them. As a result, four of them received gunshot injuries about their bodies.

Three of the victims were subsequently transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) for medical attention, where two of them succumbed to their injuries.

The other injured person, Omarie Sargeant was later found along the Ottley Hall Public Road unresponsive with gunshot injuries. He is currently warded at the MCMH while the other victim was treated and discharged.

Police say the motive surrounding the shootings is unclear at the moment.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.