Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves left the state on Tuesday, February 7th for Venezuela, in what is his first official visit as Pro-Tempore President of the Community of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC).

The delegation to Caracas includes Coordinator for CELAC Dr. Douglas Slater, Information Officer at the API Shevrell Macmillan and Security Gregory Lowman.

Prime Minister Gonsalves and his delegation to Venezuela were received at Simon Bolivar International Airport by Venezuela’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yvan Gil and Vice Minister with responsibility for Caribbean affairs Raul Li Causi along with other government officials.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and the presidential guard of honour awaited the arrival of Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas Venezuela. The two leaders, as well as Venezuela’s Foreign Minister discussed bilateral issues, as well as CELAC matters.

Speaking on radio on Tuesday, Prime Minister Gonsalves had said that discussions will be held to advance a proposal for the development of a Caribbean Institute for Science, Knowledge and Technology for the 33 member CELAC grouping.