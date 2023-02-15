Thirty Schools are expected to participate in the 2023 Primary Schools’ Performing Arts Festival (PRISPAF) scheduled for February 24th, at the Russell’s Auditorium.

Speaking at a media launch held on Tuesday, (February 14th) at the University of the West Indies (UWI) School of Continuing Studies Conference Room, Minister of Culture, Hon. Carlos James commended the students from the participating schools for their high levels of enthusiasm.

The Minister noted that the Arts in play a critical role in developing children’s creativity.

Co-ordinator of PRISPAF, Leslie-Ann Millington also addressed the media launch. Millington urged parents to get their children involved in the Arts as it helps with both their creative expression and contributes positively in their academic development.

PRISPAF is being co-sponsored by JU-C and the Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) Ltd. to the tune $10,000.