Friday July 1st, 2022, the $600 million Port Modernization was launched here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Aecon Group Inc was awarded a US$170 million contract from the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to build a modernised cargo port.

Executive Lead and Senior Vice President for Civil Operations at Aecon Marty Harris was present at the launch, and said that he was excited and proud to be representing the company as they celebrate much anticipated construction launch of the Port Modernization project.

“This is the moment where we formally move from imagination to expert delivery to create a modernized facility that will serve the people, business, Government and international trade stakeholders of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for decades to come. We are thrilled to bring Aecon’s proven expertise to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and to partner with the people and leaders of this great country to deliver and build this important infrastructure,” he said.

Mr. Harris said that Aecon wants St. Vincent and the Grenadines to maximize the positive benefits of the Port Modernization Project.

“We do have an expected completion of in two and a half years. This new state of the art, climate resilient port will be over six hectares and this upgraded infrastructure will significantly improve port services for the Government of St. Vincent. It will also significantly enhance economic opportunities and access to goods and services while creating valuable employment opportunities on the island with ourselves and with our consultants, I’m sure.

Ultimately, we want St. Vincent and the Grenadines maximize positive benefits of this important project, and Aecon is here to deliver safely, most importantly safely, sustainably and efficiently with the betterment of the island top of mind,” the Executive Lead and Senior Vice President for Civil Operations at Aecon Marty Harris said.