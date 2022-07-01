The Ragga Soca and Soca Monarch finals will take this Saturday July 2nd. Where those who attend can expect to see reigning Ragga Soca Monarch Hance John as well as well as Soca Monarch Magikal defend their crowns.

Show Coordinator at the Carnival Development Corporation Anthony Dennie at a recent press conference placed SVG’s Soca Monarch event ahead of any other in the region.

“At this point in time we are ahead of Trinidad and Tobago, we are ahead of Barbados, we are ahead of Grenada. The vibe, the energy felt and experienced at Soca Monarch in St. Vincent and the Grenadines—it’s very difficult for you to encounter such anywhere else across the globe for that matter,” Dennie said.

The artistes vying for Hance John’s Ragga Soca Monarch crown are:

Kamara ‘Keido’ Foster; Kevon ‘Sick-O’ Shallow; Keronna ‘Keke’ Samuel; Chewalee Johnson & Jamalie ‘L-Pank’ Stapleton; Derron ‘Magikal’ Rouse; Keith Currency; Kenville ‘Fonando’ Horne; ‘Dymez’ and ‘Da Pixel’; Utamu ‘Bongo Prime’ Rose; Ozarie Matthews; and Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper.

And the artistes taking aim at Magikal’s Soca Monarch crown are:

‘Dymez’ & ‘Da Pixel’; Hance John; Sydron ‘Son Son’ Charles; Kemmy Christopher; Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper; Rayshorn ‘Mirror Dan’ Franklyn; Keith ‘Grabba Finesse’ Charles; Shena Collis; Lornette ‘Fire Empress’ Nedd; Keith Currency; and Kemuel ‘Karbon Jamz’ Stapleton.

This year’s Soca Monarch finals will emanate from the Victoria Park Tomorrow Saturday July 2nd at 9 PM.