Acting Prime Minister Hon. Montgomery Daniel has ensured that local law enforcement will be robust in the wake of Wednesday night’s tragic mass shooting which resulted in the death of five persons.

Minister Daniel during a press briefing at cabinet room yesterday said that police and border patrol have been put on high alert.

“I have convened an emergency meeting of the police force and we have discussed far reaching responses designed to reduce the space in which criminal elements can operation. While I cannot reveal operation or tactical details, rest assured that our law enforcement will be robust, engaged and proactive in their handling of this outbreak. The police and all border patrol personnel have been put on high alert,” he said.

Minister Daniel however appealed to the public to assist the police in pursuit of justice, calling on communities to cooperate with law enforcement to share information and “shun this creeping culture of violence”.