The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Ahniya Cozier, an eleven (11) year-old Student from Richmond Hill.

According to her grandmother, Ahniya left home on Wednesday, November 27, 2023, at 5:40 p.m. for an unknown destination and she has not returned home since.

She was last seen wearing a blue short pants with yellow stripes and a blue t-shirt.

According to a release from police, Ahniya is 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown eyes, a large nose, a dark complexion, and short natural hair.

If seen, persons are asked to call 911/999 or 457-1211 or the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 456-1810 or contact any police station or police officer you’re comfortable speaking with.