The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is actively investigating a shooting incident that took place in Green Hill on November 5th, 2023.

An individual was treated at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) for gunshot injuries following the incident.

According to reports, Junior Woods and his girlfriend were targeted by an unknown assailant while driving home in a blue Starlet. Mr. Woods sustained gunshot wounds to both legs during the attack. The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and retrieved several pieces of evidence.

In a related incident, Michael Lescott, a 20-year-old unemployed resident of Old Montrose, presented himself at MCMH with a gunshot wound to his leg. The circumstances surrounding Mr. Lescott’s injuries are being investigated.

Law enforcers are soliciting with the public to come forward with information that may help in these investigations. All information received will be treated confidentially.

The RSVGPF says that it is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community and will do everything in its power to bring those responsible for these incidents to justice.