A biodiversity project is set to be launched here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines this week.

The project will outline the biodiversity of fresh water fish and crustaceans in rivers across SVG.

Former Principal of the Thomas Saunders Secondary School Mr. John Renton, who will be responsible for carrying out this work, said that it is the first of its kind to be executed on the island.

Mr. Renton said a survey was conducted in an effort to raise awareness about SVG’s fresh water biodiversity. He said the finding of that survey will be shared this week.

According to Mr. Renton, 18 species of fish have been found in the nation’s rivers, as well as 10 species of crayfish and 3 species of crabs.