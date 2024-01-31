Raphael Ferguson, a 21-year-old Bus Conductor of Redemption Sharpes was arrested and charged with the offence of Possession of an Offensive Weapon.

The accused was charged that on Friday January 26, 2024, he had in his possession one (1) cutlass without lawful excuse, in a public place to commit an offence of bodily harm against, a 23-year-old resident of Redemption Sharpes.

The incident occurred at Bentick Square, Kingstown about 7:00 p.m. Ferguson appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Monday January 29, 2024.

He pleaded guilty to the charge. He was fined $300.00 to be paid in one (1) month or in default, he will spend three months in prison.

The defendant was bonded for one (1) year in the sum of $1000.00 or three (3) months in prison if he breaches the bond.