Corporal Jay Harry of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police (RSVGPF), has emphasized the importance of respectful communication between police officers and the public.

Corporal Harry during a recent appearance on WE FM’s Cop Chat program said that officers speaking to members of the public in a disrespectful manner is unacceptable, and is not in line with their goal of building resilient communities in SVG.

“We as police sometimes, we need to know how we speak to people and instead of making them feel like if we are above them or treating them a certain way, we shouldn’t. That is not acceptable in the organization,” he said.

Corporal Jay Harry speaking WE FM’s Cop Chat program, aired on Thursdays at 8 a.m.

He noted that in order for the police to efficiently deal with certain issues, there is a need for members of the RSVGPF to not just be police officers, but to be community police officers.

Corporal Harry during his appearance urged the public not to hinder police officers while they are trying to execute their duties.