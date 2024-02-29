The launch of the Backyard Gardening and Climate Smart Agriculture Program, a component of the Improving Vegetable Cultivation Management and Post-Harvest Handling Project, was held at the North Union Secondary School.

400 students, farmers and backyard gardeners attended the launch, which aimed to enhance agricultural engagement and facilitate the distribution of vegetable seeds to further strengthen sustainable practices among farmers and students.

Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), H.E. Fiona Huei-Chun Fan delivered remarks emphasizing the project’s role in fostering sustainability and efficiency within the agricultural sector. H.E. Fiona Huei-Chun Fan encouraged the attendees to utilize the distributed seeds for the advancement of agricultural development.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour and Area Representative for South Central Windward, Saboto Caesar, expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Taiwan for their ongoing support in the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ agriculture sector. At the launch, Minister Caesar highlighted the incorporation of agricultural technology for backyard gardeners and farmers to build a resilient agriculture sector.