The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is offering a reward of $50,000 to anyone who could provide information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the mass shooting in Kingstown that led to the death of five people.

The fatal shooting occurred on July 19 at Upper Kingstown (Harbour Club). Those killed included Lamont Hector of Pauls Avenue, Dondre Hillocks of Long Wall/Belmont, Jamal Bobb of Ottley Hall, Ricky Taylor of Long Wall and Kashie Primus of Long Wall, a 13-year-old student.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force reminded the public that there are provisions in the witness anonymity and special measure act of 2012 for persons to:

Give evidence without their identity known to the Accused or his/her lawyer; Give evidence from an undisclosed location outside of the courtroom or overseas; Give evidence using voice modulation; Give evidence with your face blocked out; and Give evidence via video link.

The RSVGPF has given the assurance that all information received in these investigations will be held in the strictest confidence.