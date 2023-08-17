The Police in the Georgetown district are investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspected drowning that occurred on Tuesday 15 August 2023 at Rabacca Beach, Georgetown.

The incident claimed the life of Andre Stephens, 65 years of Georgetown/USA. According to preliminary investigations, at 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday 15 August 2023, officers at the Georgetown Police Station received a report of a suspected drowning at the Rabacca Beach. As a result, a party of Police officers was dispatched to the scene to investigate.

On arrival at the scene, eyewitness reported to the police that the deceased was bathing in the sea and he encountered difficulties and disappeared from view. The Police and members of the community mounted a search for Stephens but he was not found.

However, on Wednesday 16 August 2023, Commander of the Eastern Division, Superintendent of Police (SOP), Mr. Hesran Ballantyne stated “the body of Andre Stephens was recovered just before 9:00 a.m. It washed ashore on the Rabacca Beach. The District Medical Officer was called to the scene and pronounced Stephens deceased.” A post mortem examination would be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

The RSVGPF has expressed sincere condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this unfortunate incident.