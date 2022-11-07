Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has received an honorary doctorate, granted by the Bolivarian University of Venezuela, for his fraternal brotherhood with the Latin American peoples.

Prime Minister Gonsalves earlier today in an interview with the Agency for Public Information said that he did not just receive the award for himself but on behalf of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the rest of the region.

‘On each occasion when I receive these awards, I make the point that though I am the recipient in person, I receive it on behalf of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and of the Caribbean, all of us who have been struggling to build our countries and to build them in the midst of serious adversity and manipulation by external forces, and by a global system which is not conducive to optimal benefits to our smaller nations,’ the Prime Minister said.

This is the second honorary degree conferred on Gonsalves in recent times.

In September, University of Wales Trinity St David awarded Gonsalves an honorary Doctor of Law degree.