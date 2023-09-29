Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that has left one man hospitalized.

On Wednesday September 27th a 43 year old labourer of Greiggs was shot by an unknown assailant while at the home of a friend in an area known as “Big Yard”.

Sustaining an injury to the chest as a result of the shooting, the 43 year old, identified by police as “Mr. John” was taken to the Levi Latham Health Centre for medical attention. He was later transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) for further treatment and observation.

Police are asking persons with information that can assist them in their investigation of this incident to contact the Officer in charge of South Central Division at 1784-458-4200; or any Police Station; or Police Officer you are comfortable with.