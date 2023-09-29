Minister of Tourism Carlos James has pledged his support to the Ministry of Foreign affairs as they work with St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ cultural and sporting ambassadors to chart the way forward.

Minister James while addressing an Introductory Ceremony for Goodwill Ambassadors on Wednesday highlighted the fact that many of the ambassadors have international recognition, acknowledging that they have all played an important role in building SVG’s cultural and sporting disciplines.

The Tourism Minister said that the goal is now to work with the cultural and sporting ambassadors in a deep and profound way with the aim of further developing St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The areas of tourism, promotion, the arts and sports, will be covered by the work done by the ambassadors, Minister James said.

According to the Agency for Public Information, since 2001 many goodwill, cultural and sporting ambassadors have been appointed in SVG.