The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is warning Vincentians that warmer than usual temperatures are anticipated for this weekend.

The Health Ministry citing the United Nations said that the planet has just experienced the hottest three months ever recorded.

The Ministry of Health in a release, said that this weekend in particular, will see warmer than usual temperatures as well as throughout the hurricane season. Due to this, the ministry has issued the following health reminders:

1. Stay hydrated – The more we sweat the more water our bodies will need. Drinking water, coconut water and unsweetened beverages before you get thirsty can keep you ahead of the “low energy” feelings caused by dehydration.

2. Avoid sweetened and sugary drinks – like beers and sodas which can cause dehydration.

3. Wear light colored loose-fitting preferably cotton clothing– if your dress code permits. Dark synthetic clothing can absorb heat and make it harder for the body to stay cool.

4. Keep doors and windows open where possible. This would allow cooling breeze to flow in and hot air to rise out.

5. Reduce outdoor physical activity – including exercising during the hottest periods of the day. Plan your outdoor activities for the cooler time like early morning and late afternoon hours if possible.

6. If you must go outside – walk in the shade, use broad brimmed hats or umbrellas and apply sunscreen with Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 50 or more.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said that they will continue to monitor the situation closely and update the public accordingly.