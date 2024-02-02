An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of Keith Davis, also known as “Engine Head”.

According to a release from the police force’s public relations and complaints department, on Wednesday January 31st, Davis was found lying motionless in an unfinished house in Ottley Hall with what appeared to be gunshot wounds about his body.

A medical practitioner pronounced Davis deceased at the scene at 7:35 p.m.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is calling on the public to share with them any information that may be of use to the Major Crime Unit’s investigation. Persons interested in doing so can contact them at 1-784-457-1211 Ext. 4837, 4856, and 4876, or call 999/911.

The RSVGPF has given the assurance that all information received will be treated confidentially.