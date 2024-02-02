A 24-year-old Redemption Sharpes resident has been charged with the offence of murder.

According to police, Labourer Raheem DaSilva, was charged on Wednesday January 31st.

DaSilva is accused of causing the death of Rudolph Pollard, formerly of Redemption Sharpes by an unlawful act on January 21, 2024, in Kingstown.

The 24-year-old labourer was arraigned at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Wednesday January 31, 2024.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The case was adjourned to May 6th 2024 and transferred to the Serious Offences Court for a Preliminary Inquiry. Dasilva was remanded in custody.